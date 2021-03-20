Nora Fatehi Takes 'beach Bum' Sticker Literally In Her Holiday Video!

Nora Fatehi recently gave fans a sneak peek into her beach day while vacationing in Dubai. On March 19, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared an Insta Story, wherein she was seen relaxing on the sand. Sporting a black bikini, Nora Fatehi flaunted her toned body. She added a flickery sticker to her story that said 'beach bum'!

Watch Nora Fatehi flaunting her beach bum

As seen in Nora Fatehi's Instagram story, the star is seen lying on the beach, wearing a black swimsuit. You can also spot the ocean and rangy towers. Here, Nora Fatehi took the sticker too seriously and shared a boomerang video, flaunting her beach bum.

Nora Fatehi's Dilbar hits one billion

In the other news, Nora Fatehi recently completed a milestone. Her song Dilbar crossed one billion views on YouTube. As mentioned in Nora Fatehi's Instagram post, the star also became the first African Arab female artist to hit one billion on YouTube. Nora Fatehi's team celebrated her milestone with a flash mob, wherein several kids put up a dance performance on Dilbar, dedicated to Nora.

Sharing this news on social media, Nora shared a few glimpses of the flash mob on Instagram. Nora Fatehi's photos also saw her cutting the cake and dancing with these kids. These kids were seen wearing tees designed with Nora's picture. Here, you can also spot a cut out of Nora Fatehi's still from Dilbar.

Sharing these photos on Instagram, the star thanked her team and said, "What an AMAZING SURPRISE flash mob THANK u guys for planning this". She further added, "Today history is made as im officially the first African arab female artist to hit 1 billion on youtube #dilbar !". Nora Fatehi also shared, " I couldn’t do it without ur unconditional love and support! Im forever forever GRATEFUL and GREATLY HUMBLED.. more to come".

Nora also shared an IGTV video of the flash mob. She stunned in a floral outfit for this surprise. Sharing the below video on Instagram, Nora said, "This was the sweeetest thing ever! Thank you guys".