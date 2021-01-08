Nora Fatehi Talks About Her Initial Experience In Bollywood On Kareena Kapoor's Chat Show

Nora Fatehi is considered one of the finest dancers in Bollywood and as she continues to excel in her field and establish herself, she revealed some of the trauma she had to go through when she planned to enter the Indian movie industry. Nora recently appeared on one of the popular chat shows, What Women Want, hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Let’s take a look at what Nora Fatehi and Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about when they joined virtually for the chat show.

In the recent episode of What Women Want, Nora Fatehi opened up about her experience when she entered the entertainment industry. In the show, she talked about the time when she decided to leave Canada to gain fame in India despite knowing nothing much about the country. She recalled her encounter with one of the casting directors of Bollywood during her initial days in the country and stated how that meeting made her pack her bags and leave immediately. She then stated how the casting director called her home and said how there were too many people like her and how the industry was sick of people like her. Nora then stated how the director yelled at her and said that they do not want her as she was talentless.

Nora Fatehi then added that it came out as a shock to her and all she did was cry on her way back. She then stated that she did not ask for it as it was the casting director who called her. Recalling the experience, she also mentioned that she did not know who the director was and how she just sat down to scream at her. Nora added how she felt and stated that maybe what she said and how she said was a low-key driving force.

Later on in the show, Nora Fatehi and Kareena Kapoor Khan also talked about Nora Fatehi’s videos. The host asked her about her favourite choreographer as well as her favourite star she had worked with so far. She responded with how she acknowledged the fact that the people with whom she has worked had given her the creative freedom and respect.

Nora Fatehi’s videos

Some of the famous Nora Fatehi’s videos are namely Baby Marvake Maanegi, Naa, Pachtaoge, Naach Meri Rani, Dilbar, Pepeta, etc.

