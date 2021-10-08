Nora Fatehi Talks About Struggles Before Stardom, Recalls Time She Worked As A Waitress

As Nora Fatehi managed to garner love and appreciation for her performances in movies in a short span of time, she recently opened up about the struggles she had to face in her career while she was growing up.

Nora Fatehi is a Canadian artist who has appeared in a variety of Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil movies along with numerous songs and music videos.

Nora Fatehi goes candid about her career struggles

As Nora Fatehi recently appeared on Discovery+’s Star vs Food Season 2, she talked about the cultural mentality in her country and revealed that being skinny was not preferred by the people there and added how people loved thick and curvy women.

She also recalled the time when she was working as a waitress at the age of 16 and mentioned that her struggle continued till she turned 18. She further recalled how difficult it was to have good communication abilities, attitude, a good memory and a pace to pick up the job while she was working. Adding to it, she mentioned how difficult it was to be a waitress and stated how one needed to learn how to handle the situations as customers were sometimes mean.

Nora Fatehi on the work front

Nora Fatehi has come a long way in the entertainment industry and has managed to establish her career as an artist. She began her acting career from the popular Bollywood movie, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, in which she was seen essaying a significant role. As she is best known for her stellar dancing skills, she later signed for an item number in Puri Jagannadh's Telugu film Temper, making her Telugu movie debut.

Nora Fatehi was then seen in a cameo appearance in the Bollywood movie, Mr X, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Gurmeet Chaudhary and went on to appear in popular songs from movies such as Kick 2 and Baahubali: The Beginning. Some of the other movies in which she showcased her talent include Sher, Loafer, Rocky Handsome, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, Kayamkulam Kochuni, and Marjaavaan.

Fatehi was last seen in the movie, Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D’Souza and Bhuj: The Pride of India, directed by Anhishek Dudhaiya. Some of her popular music videos include Baby Marvake Maanegi, Naach Meri Rani, Pepeta, Body Dance Cover, Chhor Denge, and Pachtaoge. She is currently gearing up for a cameo in the upcoming movie, Satyameva Jayate 2 that is slated to release on 26 November 2021.

(Image: @norafatehi/Instagram)