Nora Fatehi Teaches Madhuri Dixit The Hook Step From Her Popular Song 'Dilbar'; Watch

Actress Nora Fatehi is known for her dancing skills and has even shown her skills in songs like Saki Saki and Dilbar. The actress will soon be seen on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. In the promo of the upcoming episode, Nora is seen shaking a leg and teaching actress Madhuri Dixit the hook step of her song Dilbar.

Nora Fatehi teaches Madhuri Dixit the hook step of Dilbar

Nora Fatehi is all set to appear on the upcoming episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. In the promo of the upcoming episode, Nora Fatehi is seen teaching Madhuri Dixit the hook step of her famous song Dilbar, from the movie Satyameva Jayate, starring John Abraham. Madhuri skillfully observes and performs the hook step of Nora Fatehi's Dilbar song. The song was originally performed by Sushmita Sen for the movie Sirf Tum. Madhuri Dixit is currently seen as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 along with Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

Nora Fatehi performs at an awards function

Nora Fatehi set the stage of the awards ceremony on fire with her performance. The actress looked amazing in her silver attire as she danced to the beats of her popular songs. Nora even shared clips from her performance on her Instagram account. She shared the pictures on her Instagram and wrote in her captions, "When the black lady calls you, you put on your best dancing shoes, your sassiest dress and set the stage ablaze".

A quick look at Nora Fatehi's career

Nora Fatehi is known for her popular dance numbers in various Indian movies. She gained popularity for her appearance in the Bollywood film Satyameva Jayate in which she was seen in the recreated version of the song Dilbar. The song crossed 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, making it the first Hindi song to have accumulated such numbers in India. The actress has since then appeared in various dance numbers for movies like Batla House, Street Dancer 3D, Stree and Baahubali: The Beginning.

Source: Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit's Instagram