Nora Fatehi Tests Negative For COVID; Says, 'it's Been Rough'

Nora Fatehi had recently tested positive for COVID-19. Confirming her diagnosis, the Bhuj actor noted that the virus had hit her 'real hard' and she had been bedridden for a few days. On Friday, Nora informed her fans and followers on social media that she has finally tested negative for COVID-19.

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram handle and mentioned her recovery status on her story, "Hey guys! I have finally tested negative! Thank you for all your prayers and lovely messages. It's been rough!." She further added, "I am gonna continue to work on getting my strength and energy back so I can kick this year. In the meantime, stay safe guys."

Nora tested positive for COVID-19 in December

Nora had contracted the virus in December. Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora informed her fans, "Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling COVID… It has honestly hit me real hard!." She added, "I’ve been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys, wear your masks, it’s spreading fast and can affect everyone differently!"

Soon after that, Nora's team also released a statement that she had contracted the virus on December 28, 2021. The statement read, "On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for COVID on December 28. Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations." The team also clarified that she had not stepped out of her house since she tested positive for COVID-19. The team wrote, Amid the same, the spotting pictures in circulation since yesterday is from an earlier event in the past and Nora has stepped nowhere out recently. We would therefore request to please ignore the old pictures."

Nora Fatehi on the work front

Nora was last seen in Guru Randhawa's Dance Meri Rani which turned out to be a great success. She will be next seen in Thank God, which is currently under production and is set to be released on July 29, 2022. Thank God is an upcoming Indian-language comedy film, which features Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

