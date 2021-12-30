Nora Fatehi Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says She's Bedridden As The Virus Hit Her 'hard'

With COVID-19 cases spiking exponentially across the country, Nora Fatehi is the recent one to contract the virus. Nora took to her social media handle to issue a statement confirming her diagnosis, noting that COVID hit her 'real hard'. She mentioned that she has been bedridden for a few days, and is now under the doctor's supervision. She further urged everyone to take all safety precautions, as the virus is spreading fast and can affect everyone differently.

Nora Fatehi tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, December 30, the Naach Meri Raani star wrote, "Hey Guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling COVID..it has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, it's spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone, please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment that is all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe."

Nora's team also released a statement confirming that she tested COVID positive on the 28th of December. "On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December. Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations."

They also clarified that the star hasn't stepped out anywhere recently. "Amid the same, the spotting pictures in circulation since yesterday is from an earlier event in the past and Nora has stepped nowhere out recently. We would therefore request to please ignore the old pictures," the statement read.

On the work front, Nora collaborated with Guru Randhawa for the new song Dance Meri Rani, which was released earlier this month.

(Image: @norafatehi/Instagram)