Nora Fatehi To Join Nick Jonas To Perform At VidCon Abu Dhabi On December 3

Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has been roped in to perform at the international convention, VidCon which will kickstart in Abu Dhabi on December 3 and will go on till December 6. She will be joining international artists Nick Jonas, husband of actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Kehlani. The Kusu Kusu dancer will be performing on some of her most popular chartbuster songs, while Jonas will croon his top tracks in front of the audience.

Nora Fatehi to perform at VidCon Abu Dhabi

Along with Jonas, Fatehi, and Kehlani, several other celebs like Supercar Blonde, Anasala family, Noor Stars, and Sean Doesmagic will be joining the event. Founded by veteran YouTube creators — John and Hank Green (Vlogbrothers), VidCon was acquired by Viacom (now renamed as ViacomCBS) in the year 2018. The convention is held every year for fans, creators, executives, and brands online to connect with each other.

It primarily features big video stars from the internet. Before the pandemic havoc, in 2019, the convention celebrated its 10th anniversary with over 75,000 attendees. Nearly 120 brands had joined the mega event.

Well, this isn't the first time, Nora Fatehi will be representing Bollywood at the global level. Earlier, she created history with her stunning performance at the L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris, presenting a fusion of Arabic and Indian dance and singing performances. Fatehi is the only Bollywood celeb to have ever performed at the prestigious venue Olympia.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, after creating magic with Dilbar, Fatehi is recently seen in Satyameva Jayate 2's hit dance number, Kusu Kusu. The film stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead. The song was released on the T-Series YouTube channel on November 10 and saw the actor ace all her moves. She won a silver outfit with tassels and belly danced on the beats of the number. Nora had also performed an item song in the prequel of John Abraham’s film Satyamev Jayate which was released earlier. Satyameva Jayate 2 is directed by Milap Zaveri and the film has hit the big screens on November 25.

(With inputs: PR)

Image: PTI/AP