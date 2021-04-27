Nora Fatehi Turns Her Makeup Room Into A Concert By Flaunting Some Singing Skills

Nora Fatehi recently took to Instagram and shared a clip from her makeup room. While doing her makeup, she turned her room into a concert by showcasing some singing skills. She lip-synced a song while her makeup artist and stylist flaunted some dance moves. There were four people in the room including Nora. Take a look at Nora Fatehi's latest post below.

Nora Fatehi turns her makeup room into a concert

Taking to Instagram stories, Nora re-posted a clip that was shared by her Hair and Makeup artist Marce Pedrozo. The clip started with Marce doing her hair. Suddenly, Marce and Nora pick some things from the room and turn them into microphones. They start singing and her fashion stylist, Shubhra Sharma, starts dancing while Marce and Nora join her. Later, she says, “Come on, give me some energy” and the fourth person can be seen shooting the mirror video. In the last part of the video, the three of them share a laugh and Nora says, “that was good, that was good.” Nora was seen wearing a black hoodie and grey pants. She first captioned the post by writing, “Good Morning” and in the next half of the video, she wrote, “Booking open for events.”

Nora Fatehi's performance on the sets of Dance Deewane 3

Apart from this, Nora Fatehi recently shared a glimpse of her performance on the sets of Dance Deewane 3. She danced on O Saki Saki along with Tushar Kalia. She was seen wearing an orange, one shoulder, knee-length dress and white pencil heels. She paired her look with short earrings and her hair was tied up into a ponytail. In her caption, she wrote, “Impromptu dance with @thetusharkalia The dress and heels were a nightmare to dance in! But this performance is such a VIBE! Had to share So spicy. Lol at Harsh and Bharti.” The performance left all the judges, contestants and hosts stunned. Take a look at her performance below.

About Nora Fatehi's movies

Nora Fatehi made her debut in Bollywood with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She gained popularity by performing dance numbers in films like Baahubali: The Beginning, Satyamev Jayate, Rocky Handsom and more. She will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Satyameva Jayate 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

