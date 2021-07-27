Nora Fatehi Wants To Star In Madhuri Dixit's Biopic; Dresses As Paro To Pay Madhuri Homage

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has time and again cited Madhuri Dixit Nene as her idol. Recently, pictures of Nora dressed up as Madhuri Dixit as Paro from Devdas made rounds on social media. Earlier Nora through her vlog had expressed her desire to star in Madhuri Dixit's biopic if it was ever made.

Nora Fatehi's ode to Madhuri Dixit

The dance reality show India's Best Dancer in their upcoming episode will celebrate 100 years of Bollywood. For the special episode, Nora Fatehi decided to pay tribute to her idol, Madhuri Dixit Nene, as she recreated her look from the song Dola Re Dola from Dixit's movie Devdas. In the YouTube vlog, Nora Fatehi had shared her amazing experience of meeting Madhuri for the first time while co-judging a dance reality show with the actress. Expressing her fondness for Madhuri, Nora has often regarded the former as her idol. Concluding the vlog, Nora called herself a hopeless dreamer and said that she would love to star in a biopic made on Madhuri's life.

Nora Fatehi in upcoming war drama Bhuj

Nora Fatehi will be next seen in a war drama film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The trailer of the movie was recently released and Fatehi received a positive response for her performance. The movie also features Ajay Devgn in the pivotal role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon. The movie is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport. Karnik with his team, reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village Madhapar. The film is slated to release on August 13, 2021, on Disney+Hotstar.

Nora Fatehi and Ganesh Acharya groove to Zaalima Coca Cola

Nora Fatehi's dance number Zaalima Coca Cola from the movie Bhuj will soon release officially on July 28. While promoting her upcoming song, Fatehi performed the hook step of the song with choreographer Ganesh Acharya. The duo at the end of the video was also joined by veteran actor Govinda. Sharing the video, she wrote, "While we wait for the official video to release… let's start the hook step challenge featuring the legends themselves @ganeshacharyaa @govinda_herono1."

