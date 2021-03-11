Nora Fatehi's Airport Look Is Similar To Parineeti Chopra's Saina Trailer Launch Ensemble

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. She was seen wearing an all-white crop top ensemble which includes a sleeveless white bralette with a pencil skirt. She accessorised her look with a matching blazer over her shoulders and paired pointed pumps shoes with it. Her skirt had a fabric belt detail with a metal buckle on her waistline. Nora completed her look with a tan toned designer handbag and tinted sunglasses. Take a glimpse of her airport fashion look here.

Nora Fatehi nails an all-white fashion ensemble for her airport look

Besides her all-white ensemble for her airport look, she opted for tiny gold hoop earrings, tinted large sunglasses and a sleek gold chain. She also carried a Hermes Birkin bag in beige colour with the ensemble. This outfit seems mighty similar to what Parineeti Chopra wore to the trailer launch of her upcoming film Saina. Parineeti also wore an all-white ensemble and in comparison to Fatehi's airport look, she went along with white pants. The bralette that Parineeti donned is more straight in comparison to Fatehi's v-neckline curvy bralette. Take a look at Parineeti's white ensemble here.

On Wednesday, March 10, the Bharat actor was spotted around Mumbai, this time wearing yet another crop top. Starkly opposite in black, Nora chose a bandeau style black crop top to wear with her high waist skinny jeans and a plaid printed bomber jacket. A black Chanel bag and Louboutins on her feet added a chic touch to the casual look. Here's a glimpse of her look.

Nora Fatehi on the work front

Nora Fatehi was recently seen in the music video Chhor Denge sung by Parampara Tandon for T-Series. The music video was released on February 5 and received good responses from her fans. In films, Nora Fatehi will be next seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride Of India, alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. She will also appear in a dance number in the upcoming vigilante-action film Satyamave Jayate 2. The film starring John Abraham will release theatrically on May 14, 2021.