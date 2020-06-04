Actor Nora Fatehi Appeals All To Donate PPE Kits For Healthcare Workers To Fight COVID-19

After Vidya Balan, Nora Fatehi recently came forward to request citizens to donate PPE kits for the COVID-warriors. The actor recently made a sincere appeal to everyone in order to come forward and help those who need it the most, and donate PPE kits for the healthcare workers.

Nora Fatehi appeals citizens to donate PPE kits to aid our healthcare fraternity

As the world battles the pandemic, the medical fraternity who are at the frontlines face the danger of contracting the virus. At an hour like this, every donation counts and in order to spread the word, Nora Fatehi has joined Vidya Balan in urging the citizens to donate PPE kits to help our medical fraternity in these tough times.

In the video, Nora said that the world is battling a global pandemic and there are people who go out on a daily basis and are the frontline heroes. She said that these people have been curing many people each day and therefore they need these PPE kits as they are at high risk of contracting the virus. Nora requested everyone to do their bit and donate PPE kits for them. She ended the video by saying, “Jai hind”.

Check out Nora's post here:

