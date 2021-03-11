Nora Fatehi's Colourful Versace Dress Costs Whopping 2.3 Lakhs; Read Details

Nora Fatehi always stuns her fans every time she posts a picture on social media. Once again, the singer-actor has painted the town red with her latest photoshoot. One of the reasons that make the photoshoot 'worth a thousand bucks' is the dress, which apparently cost more than $3,000. Nora's colourful midi dress by Versace costs a whopping Rs. 2.3 Lakhs!

Nora's Versace dress is a colourful outfit that has a V-neck and long, puffy sleeves. Her dusky pink lipstick and smokey eyes along with a matching set of stone earrings completed her look. She wore a pair of shiny black stilettos to go with the dress. The Stree actor posted the photos in two posts - in one post, she gave a simple one-line caption and in the other, she quoted the lyrics of Drake's song Is There More from his 2018 album Scorpion.

The pictures were clicked by a Belgian photographer named Dirk Alexander. Nora was styled by Jody Van Geert, another Belgian artist. Her hair and makeup were done by Marce Perdrozo. The photoshoot was conducted for one of the prominent magazines and it was shot in one of the prominent spots for haute couture - Paris, France.

Fans immediately took to Instagram to compliment her. The post was greeted with red heart emojis and fire emojis from her fans. The posts have a reach of 1 Million likes so far and have garnered several thousand comments already.

Dilbar hits one billion views on YouTube

Nora Fatehi's hit dance number Dilbar from John Abraham - Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyameva Jayate has hit 1 billion views on YouTube. Achieving this feat makes Nora Fatehi the first African-Arab female artist to reach the milestone. Dilbar is also the first Indian songs to reach number 3 on the Billboard YouTube Music Chart. The song is a remix of yesteryear hit Dilbar Dilbar sung by Alka Yagnik.

In other news, Nora has appeared in several music videos like Hardy Sandhu's Naah, Arijit Singh's Pachtaoge alongside Vicky Kaushal, and the latest Parampara Tandon's Chhod Denge alongside Ehan Bhat. She will be seen as a spy in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.