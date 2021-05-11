Nora Fatehi's Fan, Who Got Her Face Inked On His Arm, Starts Food Donation Drive

Nora Fatehi has been gaining immense popularity in the Bollywood industry because of her fashion sense and her dancing skills. Recently, a die-hard fan of Nora Fatehi met the actress at the airport to show his tattoo wherein he got her face inked on his arm. The fan who met her at the airport, named Omsai had travelled all the way from Nanded, just to see her. Now, the fan has begun a donation drive for free food to the needy in her name.

Nora Fatehi's fan starts food drive in her name

During the difficult times, Omsai has initiated a food donation drive in Nanded and is distributing free food to the needy in Nora Fatehi's name. He began the donation drive on Sunday, May 9th, 2021, and fed over 400 people on the first day. On Monday, he fed around 560 people through his donation drive. Speaking about the initiative Omsai shared, "I am a huge fan of Nora Fatehi. Everyone knows Nora Fatehi as a brilliant performer and an actor, I have started this drive so people know how noble she is as a person."

Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans but gained immense popularity after she was seen in the recreated version of the song Dilbar. On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the Bollywood film Street Dancer 3D, in the character of Mia. She will be seen in upcoming films Bhuj: The Pride of India and Satyameva Jayate. Bhuj: The Pride of India is an upcoming action film set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film is based on the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who was in charge of the Bhuj airport. She will also be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, another action film directed by Milap Zaveri. The film is an official sequel to the 2018 film.

