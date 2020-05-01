Nora Fatehi's Most-liked Photos On Her Instagram Handle

Nora Fatehi is one of the popular celebs on social media. The actress has over 12.9 million followers on Instagram alone. Nora Fatehi garnered over 418.1K Followers on Twitter as well. She has stolen a million hearts with her stunning videos and photos on Instagram. Listed below are Nora Fatehi's most liked pictures on her Instagram handle. Read on to know more:

Nora Fatehi's most liked pictures on her Instagram handle

Nora Fatehi's photo above garnered her a whopping 1.3 million likes. The dancer has garnered much more attention on most of her videos. Fatehi also gained multiple comments on her Instagram post.

Nora Fatehi's photo above gained around 1.9 million likes. The dancer has garnered much more attention on most of her dancing videos. Fatehi also gained multiple comments on the above Instagram post.

Nora Fatehi's photo above gained around 1.7 million likes. Fans went in a frenzy over this beach photograph of Nora Fatehi. She also gained many comments from fans asking her for more.

Nora Fatehi's photo above gained around 1.4 million likes. The photo was loved by fans as they tried to adopt Nora's style. She also received many comments for her traditional avatar.

