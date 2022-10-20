Nora Fatehi’s Performance In Dhaka Cancelled; Bangladesh Govt Says It's To 'save Dollars'

Nora Fatehi's upcoming performance in Dhaka was ‘disallowed’ by the Bangladesh government in a bid to ‘save dollars’ amid the country's dwindling foreign exchange reserves. The actor-dancer was slated to give a dance performance and present prizes for an event by Women Leadership Corporation, however, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Cultural Affairs said it had been cancelled owing to the 'global situation'.

Bangladesh cancels Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi’s performance in Dhaka

News publication Bloomberg reported that Fatehi was to hand out awards and perform at the event. As per the notice issued by the Bangladesh Government, Nora's cancellation comes “in view of the global situation and with the aim of maintaining the foreign exchange reserves."

The country’s foreign reserves have reportedly slipped to $36.33 billion (as of October 12) as opposed to $46.13 billion in 2021. The current amount will reportedly only cover about four months of imports. Taking this into consideration, the authorities have cancelled many activities, including Fatehi's performance.

Nora rose to fame following her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 9. She made her acting debut with the Hindi film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarban. Over the years, the artiste has carved a name for herself owing to her performances in films like Baahubali, Satyamev Jayate, Temper. She will next be seen in the upcoming Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God.

Nora has appeared in supporting parts in films like Bharat, Street Dancer 3D, and Bhuj: The Pride of India. She's also seen as a judge on the reality show Dance Deewane. She has featured in numerous music videos and those have garnered millions of views.