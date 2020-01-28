Nora Fatehi's Stunning Outfits To Take Inspiration From For Your Brunch Date

Nora Fatehi is one of the upcoming actors of the Bollywood film industry, who has already enamoured many of her fans with her acting talent and her beauty. Other than acting and dancing, Nora Fatehi has also become massively popular for her amazing fashion sense. The actor's Instagram is full of pictures that fully showcase her brilliant style sense. If you are planning to go for a brunch date, then here are a few of Nora Fatehi's looks that you can take inspiration from.

Nora Fatehi's casual yet stunning looks that you can take inspiration from for a brunch date

Also Read | Aastha Gill's 'Naagin' to Nora Fatehi's 'Garmi': New chartbuster hits to groove to

On January 13, 2020, Fatehi took to her Instagram handle to post a photo which featured her in a full denim look. She sported a short denim jacket along with a pair of denim shorts, both of the same colour. Her wavy hair was left free in the photo and had a brunette tinge to it.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi's stunning white outfits will leave you in complete awe

Nora Fatehi posted the above photo on her official Instagram handle on January 6, 2020. It featured her in a yellow coloured traditional outfit that had a shimmering floral pattern embroidered upon it. Fatehi donned a pair of large traditional earrings with the dress and her hair was tied into a braid.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi's post with Varun & Shraddha will get you excited for 'Street Dancer 3D'

Last year, Nora Fatehi posted an image where she donned a trendy western attire. It was an all-white dress with a mini skirt and she complimented her look with a simple yet stylish black belt. She wore a pair of black stilettos and had a black leather bag to go along with it. Finally, Nora completed her look with a pair of pearl earrings.

Also Read | Street Dancer 3D: The cost of Nora Fatehi's hairdo in the film will blow your mind

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.