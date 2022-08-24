Last Updated:

Nora Fatehi's Stylish Look On 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' Set; Ranbir Kapoor Promotes 'Brahmastra'

From Nora Fatehi's purple look on 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' set to Ranbir Kapoor's casual attire for 'Brahmastra' promotions, a look at celebs clicked in the city:

Swati Singh
Nora Fatehi
Image: Varinder Chawla

Nora Fatehi mesmerised in an electric purple cut-out gown which also had a thigh-high slit making it look even more appealing as she arrived on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa set.

Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and SS Rajamouli arrived together in Chennai for the promotions of Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

While Ranbir looked dapper in a white T-shirt teamed up with beige pants and a blue shirt, Nagarjuna and Rajamouli opted for plain shirts and matching pants.

Madhuri Dixit
Image: Varinder Chawla

Madhuri Dixit exuded elegance in a black, grey and pink co-ord set as she was clicked on the sets of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa
Image: Varinder Chawla

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa contestants Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik, Faisu, Amruta Khanvilkar, Ali Asgar and more pose for a happy picture outside the set.

Maniesh Paul
Image: Varinder Chawla

Maniesh Paul was all suited up as he makes his return as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season-10 host.

Malaika Arora
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora and Akansha Ranjan aced their athleisures as they were spotted in Khar.

Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor looked super-cool in an oversized neon T-shirt and black shorts.

Taapsee Pannu
Image: Varinder Chawla

Taapsee Pannu exuded grace in a floral crop top and beige trousers.

