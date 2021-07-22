Nora Fatehi's 'Zaalima Coca Cola Teaser' Releases, Actor Stuns In The Desi Dance Number

Belly dancing diva Nora Fatehi's Zaalima Coca Cola teaser is out. The Canadian actor-dancer took to her official Instagram handle and dropped the teaser of the upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India's latest song titled Zaalima Coca Cola. The teaser of the desi dance number looks quite promising to fans.

Nora Fatehi's Zaalima Coca Cola teaser released

In the teaser, Nora Fatehi can be seen sporting various ethnic outfits. Her makeup is kept minimal and she has kept her hair open. In the short clip, the Street Dancer 3 actor can be seen flaunting her belly and dancing moves. The teaser also shows that the song will be releasing on July 24, 2021. As for the caption, Nora wrote, "Get ready to dance your heart out with me on #ZaalimaCocaCola. Teaser out now! '#BhujThePrideOfIndia' releasing on 13th August only on @disneyplushotstarvip

'#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex'" with a red heart emoji.

As soon as the teaser was up on the internet to watch, many of her fans and Insta followers were quick to express their excitement in the comment section. Several celebs also took the opportunity to drop positive comments. Gaurav Gera commented, "Ting ting waiting" with a loving face emoticon. Rajit Dev penned, "Masterji ka tadka (It's tempering). Shreyas voice. Nora you gonna kill this one. So happy for you @norafatehi" with a red heart. A fan wrote, "This is amazing!" with fire emoticons, while another one chipped in, "Omg!! Love it @norafatehi".

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The lyrics are penned by Vayu. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles along with Nora, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Ihana Dhillon. The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Bhuj: The Pride of India is a war film that is set during the 1971's Indo-Pak War. The film centers around the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, then in-charge of the Bhuj airport, who reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of over 300 women from Madhapar, the local village.

Moreover, Nora Fatehi made her acting debut with the Bollywood film, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She rose to fame by doing item numbers in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil cinema. The list of popular Nora Fatehi's songs includes Dilbar, Pachtaoge, Naach Meri Rani, Baby Marvake Maanegi, Naah, Body Dance Cover, Chhor Denge among others.

