Not A Love Story To Raman Raghav 2.0; Best Real-life Crime Based Movies

Bollywood has advanced a lot in the following years. The retro cinema focused more on the romantic drama, however in the following years the cinema evolved and emerged creating a balance between content-driven movies and commercials. Thus, there were Bollywood movies that focused more on real-life incidents. These movies focused on crimes and how they were investigated. Here are a few movies that were based on real-life murder incidents.

No one killed Jessica

No one killed Jessica is a thriller film released in 2011. The movie is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The movie is based on the real-life murder of a girl named Jessica Lal. The film stars Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles. The film was a super hit at the box office.

Not a love story

Not A Love Story is a thriller film inspired by the murder of Neeraj Grover in 2008. This murder led to the arrest of Emile Jerome Mathew and Maria Susairaj. The film features Mahie Gill, Deepak Dobriyal and Ajay Gehi. The movie is directed by Ram Gopal Verma and it released on August 19, 2011. The film did not manage to engage the audience at the box office, however, received mix reviews from critics.

Raman Raghav 2.0

This film released in 2016 is a neo-noir psychological thriller film directed by Anurag Kashyap. It was produced by Anurag Kashyap and Vikram Aditya Motwane. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal, and Sobhita Dhulipalia. It shows the eight chapters the cat and mouse chase of serial killer Ramanna (Siddiqui) by corrupt cop Raghavan (Kaushal). Real-life killer Raman Raghav, who operated in Mumbai during the 1960s, inspired the film. Raman Raghav 2.0 did extremely well at the box office and also received a positive response from critics.

