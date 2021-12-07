'Not Attending Vicky-Katrina's Wedding': Comedian Bharti Singh Clarifies To Fans

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently gearing up to tie the knot on Thursday, December 9. The couple's pre-wedding festivities are set to begin in no time. Amid this, comedian Bharti Singh took to her verified Instagram handle and shared a boomerang video of her husband and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who can be seen sleeping next to her on a flight. The comedian looked quite unimpressed as she tried to wake her husband.

Seeing her IG story, many fans speculated if Bharti and Haarsh were attending Vicky-Katrina's wedding that is held in Rajasthan. Putting an end to the rumours, Bharti posted yet another boomerang video quashing the rumours. Check out her IG story below.

Bharti Singh puts rumours to rest with a boomerang video

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Bharti Singh dropped another video where she wrote, "Guys, hum Vicky-Katrina ki shaadi mein nahi, Dubai se apne ghar ja rahe hai (we are not going to Vicky and Katrina’s wedding, we are returning home from Dubai)." She also added a bunch of laughing-out loud face emoticons.

More about Vicky-Katrina's wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's reported royal wedding is set to take place soon in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The couple, along with their families, jetted off for their wedding venue on December 6, 2021. The couple will tie the knot on December 9, 2021, in Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The couple will reportedly exchange vows in two different ceremonies: a Hindu ceremony with the pheras and a white wedding.

Kicking off the celebrations is the Haldi ceremony, which will begin on Tuesday, December 7 at 4 pm. Republic Media Network accessed details of the ceremony, which will be packed with a Punjabi theme. Famous artists like Gurdas Maan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Ehsaan are expected to perform at the ceremony, as they were spotted at the airport earlier on Tuesday. Other guests like Neha Dhupia along with husband Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and his wife, Sunny Kaushal's close friend Sharvari, and other relatives of the lovebirds were spotted at the Jaipur airport. The Six Senses Fort in Barwara is being decked beautifully ahead of the ceremonies, with tight security stationed at all entry points.

Image: Instagram/@bharti.laughterqueen/@katrinakaif/@vickykaushal