Not Gadar 2, Jawan Or Pathaan, This Film Is Highest Opener Of 2023

This year has been extremely eventful for Bollywood. Several record-making hits such as the Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, Atlee’s Jawan and Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan dominated the box office with their box office hauls. However, there is one film this year that might not have enjoyed a prolonged run at the box office but delivered a bumper opening nonetheless.

3 things you need to know:

Gadar 2 was released on August 11, 2023.

Both Jawan and Pathaan have crossed Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Other hits such as Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Jailer have also registered tremendous openings this year.

Prabhas film holds the highest opening record of 2023

Prabhas and director Om Raut collaborated on the pan-India film Adipurush. A modern take on Ramayana, the mythological action film also featured Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. With Saif Ali Khan taking on the role of Ravana, the anticipation for the film was high. Upon its release, Adipurush minted a whopping Rs 140 crore globally on its first day.

(A still from Adipurush featuring Devdutta Nage, Sunny Singh, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon | Image: IMDb)

Atlee’s Jawan, on the other hand, hauled Rs 129.06 crore worldwide on the opening day. While Pathaan grossed Rs 106 crore, Gadar 2 barely made it past Rs 40 crore mark on its opening day.

Gadar 2 overtakes Pathaan

Gadar 2, which is currently in its 48th day of theatrical run, crossed Pathaan’s lifetime haul in India on Thursday. According to Sacnilk, the film’s haul stands at Rs 524.30 crore and has surpassed Pathaan lifetime business of Rs 524 crore, making Gadar 2 the most commercially successful Hindi film of all time. However, Atlee’s Jawan overtook Gadar 2 as it has now collected Rs 525 crore plus.