Not Irrfan Khan, THIS Indian Holds Guinness Record For Doing Most International Films

Over the years, several Indian actors have ventured into Hollywood, be it Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Priyanka Chopra. Before them, actors Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Irrfan Khan and Kabir Bedi who proved their mettle in the West. Interestingly, neither of these Indian actors hold the Guinness World Record for appearing in most international films.

3 things you need to know

This British-Indian actor rose to fame after he appeared in Satyajit Ray's film Shatranj Ke Khilari.

The actor worked as a theatre artist before venturing into movies.

He was conferred with the Padma Shri posthumously for his achievement in movies.

Which Indian actor has done most international movies?

Saeed Jaffrey, well-known for his roles in the films Shatranj Ke Khilari and Masoom, holds the Guinness World Record for an Indian actor appearing in the most international films. The veteran has been a part of 18 international movies including A Passage to India, Gandhi Masala, Beautiful Launderette and more.

(Saeed Jaffrey has appeared in several popular international films over the years. | Image: IMDb)

Guinness World Records citation about Jaffrey’s record states, "He made his film debut in the 1977 Indian film The Chess Players (Shatranj Ke Khiladi) and has appeared in almost 100 Hindi films and one Punjabi film. In 1998 Jaffrey opted out of Indian commercial cinema in favour of acting in international films and on British television. He recently became part of the first Asian family to feature regularly in the United Kingdom’s longest-running soap opera, Coronation Street."

Who was Saeed Jaffrey?

The British-Indian actor rose to fame after he appeared in Satyajit Ray's film titled Shatranj Ke Khilari. The movie was released in 1977. Before that, Jaffrey worked as a theatre artist. He was the first Asian actor to get nominated for British and Canadian film awards. The actor died in London after he collapsed due to a brain haemorrhage on November 15, 2015. He was conferred with the Padma Shri posthumously.

International movies featuring Saeed Jaffrey

The international films done by Saeed Jaffrey include My Beautiful Laundrette, The Man Who Would Be King, The Deceivers, A Passage to India, Gandhi, and Just Ask for Diamond. Some other films include Everywhere and Nowhere, Open Secrets, The Battle for Bunker Hill, Be More Ethnic, Zoltan the Great, Four Brothers and a Funeral, Mad Dogs, Snapshots, Second Generation, Being Considered, After Midnight, and more.