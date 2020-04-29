'Irrfan Khan Not Just A Fine Actor..': Mumbai's Dabbawalas Pay Tribute To 'great Human'

Mumbai's famed dabbawalas condoled the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who passed away on Wednesday, aged 53, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

The iconic dabbawalas had worked with Irrfan Khan while he was shooting for his film Lunchbox. Subhash Talekar, a dabbawala, hailed Irrfan Khan as not just a great actor but also a very good human being. Recounting the days during the shoot of the film Lunchbox, Subhash Talekar revealed that Irrfan Khan used to personally check on the dabbawalas after he completed the day's shoot and enquired if they received food and so on.

READ | Irrfan Khan's Demise: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Condoles Actor's Death; Hails Spirit

Irrfan Khan's team announced the news with a statement from him:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”

READ | Irrfan Khan's Death 'Such A Loss': Chitrangda Singh Condoles 'Yeh Saali Zindagi' Co-star

In India, his most famous films include his debut, the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool (2004), Paan Singh Tomar (2011), The Lunchbox (2013), Haider (2014), Gunday (2014), Piku (2015) and Talvar (2015) and Hindi Medium (2017). Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, the last major film to release before the COVID-19, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premiere.

READ | 'Artist Par Extraordinaire': Sobhita Dhulipala Condoles Irrfan Khan's Tragic Demise

READ | 'May His Work Always Be Remembered': Delhi CM Kejriwal Shocked At Irrfan Khan's Demise

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.