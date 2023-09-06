Not Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, These Actors Were First Choices For Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jaane Jaan. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles. Surprisingly, these actors weren't the first choice for the film.

4 things you need to know

The official trailer of Jaane Jaan was released on September 5.

The film will be released digitally on Netflix on September 21.

The project marks Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut.

Jaane Jaan is the screen adaptation of Keigo Huganshino’s Japanese novel The Devotion Of Suspect X.

Who were the first choices of Jaane Jaan?

Director Sujoy Ghosh initially approached Saif Ali Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the project back in 2015. This information can be traced back to Aishwarya's past interview with Bollywood Hungama, where she revealed that Sujoy Ghosh had chosen her for two of his films, including Durga Rani and the screen adaptation of Keigo Huganshino's Japanese novel The Devotion Of Suspect X.

(File photo of Saif Ali Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Image: X)

“I’ve agreed to do Sujoy’s Durga Rani and the screen adaptation of Keigo Huganshino’s Japanese novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. I don’t know which one he will start first," she said.

Saif Ali Khan has a history with Jaane Jaan

During the trailer launch event of Jaane Jaan, director Sujoy Ghosh shared his perspective on how the project came full circle. Instead of Saif Ali Khan, it was Saif's wife, Kareena Kapoor, who eventually took on the lead role in the film. Sujoy expressed his belief that every film has its own destiny and stated, “Saif has a history with the film and then like a true husband, he shoved down his responsibilities on Kareena. We were supposed to do the film but we couldn’t make it and I believe that every film has its own destiny and now it has happened with Kareena so for me it has come full circle."