Not 'Udta Punjab', Diljit Dosanjh Made His First Bollywood Appearance In THIS Movie

Diljit Dosanjh has worked in many Bollywood movies since his debut in Udta Punjab including Phillauri, Welcome to New York, Soorma and Good Newwz among others. A lesser-known fact about the Sauda Khara Khara singer is that he had actually made his first Bollywood appearance in Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza's Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

Dosanjh had sung Pee Pa Pee Pa, a dance number for the movie and was also given the opportunity to feature in the song's video. He had a rather stylish entry with a black turban and a coordinated white suit with black trimmings. Diljit was shown as a superstar with his fans rushing to get his autograph. Pee Pa Pee Pa is all about why a Jat (person belonging to North India) decides to drink alcohol, mentioning two reasons:

When he's in love When the person he's in love with does not reciprocate with the same feelings.

Diljit Dosanjh's first Bollywood Appearance

Diljit Dosanjh's Bollywood hits

Pee Pa Pee Pa not only marked Diljit Dosanjh's first Bollywood appearance but also his very first song to be featured in a Bollywood movie. The singer-turned-actor then went on to give many hit singles including Mere Dad Ki Maruti (Mere Dad Ki Maruti), Tung Tung Baje (Singh Is Bling), Proper Patola (Namaste England) and many others. He also sang many hit numbers for his Bollywood movies including Ishq Di Baajiyan (Soorma), Pant Mein Gun (Welcome to New York), Dil Todeya (Arjun Patiala), and Sauda Khara Khara (Good Newwz).

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming projects

Diljit Dosanjh is expecting his Punjabi romantic comedy period film titled Jodi to be released on June 24, 2021. He will star next to Nimrat Khaira in the movie. Diljit will also be a part of the panel of producers under his banner Dosanjhwala Productions. Amberdeep Singh will helm the movie. Another movie expected by Dosanjh in the year is Honsla Rakh, another Punjabi romantic-comedy film. Diljit will not only be starring in the movie but will also be directing. Honsla Rakh will also star Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa. The movie will be released on October 15, 2021.

(Promo Image Source: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram)