'Not Women-oriented, But Human-oriented': Shefali Shah And Vidya Balan Talk About 'Jalsa'

On the special occasion of Holi 2022, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah starrer Jalsa will begin streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Just a day ahead of the film's release, both the lead stars open up about their candid thoughts on this Suresh Triveni-directed film. According to Balan, Jalsa is like a 'celebration' of every little challenge that people overcome in their lives.

Vidya Balan said, “Jalsa is a celebration and I think we keep on talking – You should celebrate every single day. At the end of the film, you will realize that you have been through something and you emerge on the other side of it. It is like a celebration. Every little challenge you overcome is a 'Jalsa' or rather requires a 'Jalsa'. It's a celebration of life with its ups and downs."

She added that the film teaches that the main goal of life is to get back up after falling down or facing the challenges of life. "I think one thing all will take away is the fact that no one is infallible, we are all human and we are bound to something and that's what makes us human. It is to fall and get on your own feet that life is all about,” Balan asserted.

Shefali Shah, on the other hand, shared the story behind her nodding yes to the film. Recollecting her conversation with the director of the film, Shah explained, “For me, ‘Jalsa’ is not the film that comes from the brain, it's the film that comes from the heart. So when Suresh called me, he said, ‘My name is Suresh Triveni, I have directed Tumhari Sulu’. My first reaction was, I loved the film and I admire your work so much. And he said, ‘I am working on a story and I can send you the first draft’. I said please send me right away. I read it, I spoke to him. I asked him can you please tell me more about her. And then it goes on. I read the storyline and I said yes.”

In the end, Shah declared that Jalsa is more of 'human-oriented' film rather than being a 'women-oriented' flick. “For me, ‘Jalsa’ is not the film that comes from the brain, it’s the film that comes from the heart. Secondly, I don’t see 'Jalsa' as a film… I see it as a human relationship and not like a woman-oriented film. I see it as a human-oriented film,” she concluded.

In the trailer of the film, Vidya Balan appears to be playing the role of a fierce journalist, who goes to extremes to uncover the story of a seemingly murdered girl. When her path crosses with the victim's mother (Played by Shah), a dark mystery of lies sets to unveil. Watch the trailer below:

Image: Instagram/@balanvidya