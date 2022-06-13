Notice Issued To Bengaluru 5-star Hotel Over High-profile Drug Bust, MDMA & Ganja Seized

In a big development, Bengaluru police last night busted a high-profile drug party in a 5-Star Hotel on Sunday night. The Police allegedly found illegal drugs in a 5-Star Hotel in Bengaluru and detained several persons including Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor who allegedly later test positive for drug usage. Following this, Bengaluru DCP East BS Guled has now informed that the 5-star hotel has been given notice over the issue.

Bengaluru DCP (East) Bheemashankar S Guled, while speaking about the drug bust in the 5-Star Hotel, said that the hotel authorities will have to answer the police. He added that the bust comes as part of a ‘war on drugs’ declared by the city police. “Hotel has been given notice, we've asked specific questions and they will have to answer. Bengaluru police have declared war on drugs and this was part of it,” DCP Guled said.

#BREAKING | Bengaluru: 5-star hotel has been given notice: Bengaluru DCP East BS Guled tells Republic



Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor was earlier detained by the police after testing positive for drug usagehttps://t.co/FfM1hKV7TH pic.twitter.com/370SjGa4kl — Republic (@republic) June 13, 2022

“Earlier in the month, we'd conducted a raid, where 34 had tested positive for drugs,” the DCP further added. Further probe regarding the drug bust is now underway. The police were earlier unclear on whether the alleged drug-use took place at the hotel or before the users reached the premises.

Siddhanth Kapoor detained in Bengaluru

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother and Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by the Bengaluru Police, DCP (East) had earlier confirmed. Siddhanth Kapoor was working as a DJ at the party, the DCP shared.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Bengaluru DCP BS Guled said, "We have detained those tested positive for consuming drugs. We have secured them. We will continue the investigation. There was a DJ playing the music, his name is Siddhanth Kapoor."

The officer further revealed that 7 tablets of MDMA and Ganja had been nabbed from the party. While Kapoor had only been detained so far, the police are expected to arrest him. "We have secured him because he also tested positive for drugs. In that place, we found 7 tablets of MDMA and Ganja. Section 22A, 22B, and 27B of the NDPS Act have been slapped. Right now he is under detention, we will follow Supreme Court guidelines and will be producing him before the magistrate. Out of 5 people, none of them are politically involved," DCP Guled said.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD/ ANI