Novak Djokovic's Dream Of Golden Slam Shattered At Olympics Semi-Final; Loses To Zverev

In a seismic event in world Tennis, World Number 1 Novak Djokovic's dream to win a calendar year Golden Slam has been shattered as he was defeated by Germany's Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics tennis. Djokovic lost to Zverev 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

The World Number 1 player was attempting to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same year. He won the Australian and French Opens as well as Wimbledon this year and needed the Olympic and U.S. Open titles to complete the unprecedented feat.

Notably, Steffi Graf in 1988 remains the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam. Germany's Steffi Graf who was just 19 in 1988, completed what came to be known as the Golden Slam in a calendar year.

Djokovic's run for gold-medal in Tokyo Olympics over

Djokovic clinched the first set 1–6 but the German mounted a strong comeback to win the next two 6–3, 6–1. The fourth seed is through to play Karen Khachanov (ROC) in the final. Djokovic, who has yet to win an Olympic gold medal, willl now play for the bronze medal against Pablo Carreño Busta (ESP) on Saturday. The Serbian Tennis stalwart also has a second chance in the mixed doubles.

Alexander Zverev to face Karen Khachanov for gold

Russia's Karen Khachanov is already into the gold-medal match in tennis at the Tokyo Olympics. The 25th-ranked Russian player beat Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-3 on Friday to reach the biggest final of his career. Khachanov was pushed to three sets in three of his previous four matches in Tokyo but showed no signs of fatigue against Carreno Busta, who had knocked off second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in straight sets a day earlier. To celebrate, Khachanov launched a ball high into the air that landed on the arena’s retractable roof.

The unfulfilled quest for a 'Golden Slam' in Men's Tennis

Carrying forward the debate of who is the 'Greatest of All Time' (GOAT), Djokovic was in the race to become the fifth singles player overall to clinch all the four slams along with the Olympics gold in his career; however, he is now out of the race for Olympics unless he waits another 3 years for the Paris games. While Steffi Graf is the only one to win a calendar year Golden Slam, three others, including Graf's husband Andre Agassi, Serena Williams, and Rafael Nadal have won career slams, i.e. all four Grand Slam singles and the Olympic gold through their careers.

Federer, Nadal & Djokovic - The battle to be GOAT in Tennis

After defeating Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the Men’s Singles final of Wimbledon in July, Djokovic equaled the record of Swiss legend Roger Federer and Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal of winning 20 Grand Slam titles. Apart from this, Djokovic also tied with Roger Federer for the most singles wins at the Olympic games with 13, while managing to become the first player, male or female, to reach three Olympic singles semi-finals as well. Despite his loss in Tokyo, Djokovic is likely to be the favourite as the three great contemporaries head to Flushing Meadows for what promises to be a climactic US Open, to settle the generational debate once and for all.

