'Now & Forever': Mahesh Shetty Shares Old Photo With Sushant On Actor's Death Anniversary

It has been a year since the entertainment industry lost a versatile actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On his first death anniversary, his co-stars and industry stalwarts have been pouring in their tribute on social media. Remembering the actor was his closest friend Mahesh Shetty who took a stroll down the emotional memory lane and shared a throwback picture with the actor. Mahesh had worked with Sushant in Pavitra Rishta.

Mahesh Shetty shares a throwback picture with Sushant

The throwback picture which seems to be from a wedding, shows Sushant dancing his heart out while Mahesh stands laughing and feeling shy. While cherishing the memory, Mahesh wrote, “This is how I'll always remember you Bhai. Till the time the memories are alive, we shall meet till then. Love you meri Jaan... now & forever #sushantsinghrajput,” he wrote while captioning the picture.

Several fans of the actor sent their love to the actor while paying their tribute to the Kedarnath actor. One of the users wrote, “Miss you sir so much.” Another user wrote, “ Alive in my heart.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Aww that’s sooo sweet sir we miss him a lot and as a fan of Sushant, it’s a bliss for my eyes to see u honouring this day.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “And you are his best and real buddy... And also his secret Santa... Love you, sir. Be with us forever.”

Mahesh who is often seen posting pictures of the late actor while writing about how much he misses being around him, previously, shared an unseen picture of the two. The picture appears to be taken at the time when the two starred together in Pavitra Rishta. The sweet memory was shared by Mahesh alongside a red heart emoticon. . Back in the month of January, the star uniquely celebrated Rajput’s birth anniversary. Mahesh posted a slew of photos of the duo having a blast as they play seesaw together. The actor accompanied the post with a heartfelt note that read, “Somewhere in your hyper sleep when you are traveling at the speed of light near some black hole... Just want to let you know that I miss you brother. This day will never be the same #tilliseeyouagain”.

IMAGE: PTI/MAHESHSHETTY/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.