NTR Jr Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess His Movie Name Based On One-line Plot Description?

NTR Jr is one of the finest actors in the Telugu movie industry who is best known for his stellar performances in his 20 years long career. The actor has been a part of some iconic movies in his entire career and has also managed to win the hearts of his fans, especially through his dancing skills. On the occasion of NTR Jr’s birthday, take his movie quiz with the provided one-line plot description.

NTR Jr quiz for fans: Guess the movie name based on plot

1. A law student serving his life term in jail wins the heart of his father by getting his law degree despite getting involved in a murder case.

a. Chasing Happiness

b. Rakhi

c. Naaga

d. Student No 1

2. An NRI returns to his village to help the villagers but gets robbed by one of them; ends up taking revenge on him.

a. Kantri

b. Adhurs

c. Shakti

d. Subbu

3. A young guy gets adopted by a village after his parents’ death who later comes across a rape case in the village and vows to kill the rapists.

a. Okkadu

b. Vamsi

c. Narasimhudu

d. Khaleja

4. Karthik’s father gets insulted at Indu’s house, who her mother wanted him to marry and he then decides to take revenge.

a. Naa Alludu

b. Yevadu

c. Rabhasa

d. Race Gurram

5. A guide becomes the bodyguard of a politician’s daughter who is the target of Egyptians trying to steal some diamonds.

a. Adhurs

b. Vijetha

c. Bunny

d. Sakthi

6. A rape case transforms the life of a police officer who is known for being highly corrupt.

a. Temper

b. Gangotri

c. Racha

d. Dhruva

7. An orphan gets adopted by a rich family who had a dark past and gets involved in their dispute with the rival family.

a. Jai Lava Kusa

b. Dammu

c. Chirutha

d. Agni

8. An auto-mechanic tries to save his family from some mafias while trying to resolve a dispute with his father.

a. Chandipriya

b. Ashok

c. Jathara

d. Naayak

9. A K Reddy returns to his hometown after 14 years to take revenge on the one who murdered his family.

a. Ramayanam

b. Naaga

c. Aadi

d. Kantri

10. A leader’s son seeks revenge through violence after he gets murdered.

a. Taxiwala

b. Mahanati

c. Dear Comrade

d. Samba

11. A man, with the help of some workers, punish the culprits of the rape and murder of his friend’s daughter.

a. Janatha Garage

b. Geetha Govindam

c. Nuvvila

d. Baadshah

12. After encountering his sister’s death, a man goes on a killing spree and murders everyone who harassed women.

a. Adhurs

b. Rakhi

c. Rudra veena

d. Kaali

13. A labour leader fights against a mafia group that killed his wife.

a. Allari Ramudu

b. Andhrawala

c. Dammu

d. Jathara

14. A girl takes her friend’s lover to pretend to be her boyfriend in front of her family with their families fighting against each other.

a. Chintakayala Ravi

b. Naaga

c. Brindavanam

d. Shakti

15. A loyal servant to landlords leading a secret life of a leader in Kerala.

a. Abhilasha

b. Simhadri

c. Khaidi

d. Samba

Answers:

1-d

2-a

3-c

4-c

5-d

6-a

7-b

8-b

9-c

10-d

11-a

12-b

13-b

14-c

15-b

IMAGE: STILL FROM 'JAI LAVA KUSA' TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.