ThrowbackThursday | When Sushmita Sen Got Emotional After Daughter's Essay On Adoption

Two decades ago, Sushmita Sen made headlines when she became one of the first Bollywood stars to adopt a child as a single woman. The former Miss Universe then extended her family through adoption again by welcoming another daughter a decade later. The actor made headlines for another 'adoption' recently, after buzz started growing that she had adopted a son now, after being clicked with a boy at the airport.

The Aankhen star denied the news with a hilarious post, clarifying that he was her godson. While adoption became a talking point over unconfirmed speculation here, the practice once made headlines over a heartwarming video involving her younger daughter Alisah.

When Sushmita Sen hailed daughter Alisah for her message in adoption essay

Alisah had penned an essay on 'Adopting a child from an orphanage' in school. In the video, Sushmita asks her in school about her essay and the little one replies that one would get happiness in their families by bringing a child home.

She added that the child had a right to live. She also said that it was a 'wrong' belief that there would be added responsibility on extending the family in this way. Alisah said that adoption was same like a biological birth of a child and that there should be no differentiation.

She termed it a 'beautiful feeling' to give 'life to someone.' She shared that the child will love them so much that they would not realise that the kid is adopted. She even said that kids were like clay and that anyone spending time with the kids will love them, especially orphan kids who never received love.

Alisah urged all to adopt a child out of love and gave examples of Sushmita Sen and Sunny Leone as people who adopted children. She urged all to be like 'inspirational people' in doing so. She then tells Sushmita that she reflected on her past and what she had gone through to pen down her thoughts on the topic.

Sushmita was so touched by the message that she hailed her daughter's 'wisdom and grace' and added that the little one had inspired her.



