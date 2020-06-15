Nupur Sanon Hits Back At Hypocrisy Of Social Media Trolls, Asks 'sukoon Se Ro Sakte Hain?'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's younger sister Nupur Sanon has posted a note for the social media trolls who have been harassing her family for not expressing their grief over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She blatantly pointed out that they have been getting comments like 'You are so heartless' and 'ek post tak nahi daala' for not reacting to Kriti Sanon's alleged ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death on social media. Nupur Sanon lashed out at these people as she said, "Aapki permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?? Please??" (With your permission, can we cry in peace?)

Have a look:

Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 'Chhichhore' actor's photo from his last visit to Bihar

Sushant Singh Rajput had featured in the 2017 film Raabta along with Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, and others. Earlier in the day, Nupur also shared an adorable throwback picture with Sushant, seemingly taken on an outdoor location, and lamented his death by sharing a broken heart emoji in the caption.

She also wrote heartbreaking lines for Sushant Singh, from a popular song of the film Yaadein, through the caption, "नग़मे हैं ,शिकवे हैं ,किस्से हैं ,बातें हैं ...💔" (Melodies, complaints, stories, memories)

Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Bhumi Pednekar says 'Will spot him twinkling bright up'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains were taken to Cooper Hospital after the police found him hanging from the ceiling fan at his Bandra home on Sunday. As per the latest updates, Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem report has been handed over to Mumbai Police and the report also suggests that the cause of death is suicide. His family is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai soon and has departed from their home in Patna. His last rites are expected to take place at 4 pm in Vile Parle crematorium.

Read | Anubhav Sinha mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's death, says 'can’t fathom what hurt him'

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor in 2009. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. The actor then gave several hit performances with Chhichhore in 2019 - his biggest career hit. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

Read | Nupur Sanon shares positivity amid lockdown, says 'make your heart beautiful'; See post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.