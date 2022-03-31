Nupur Sanon Gets On Board For Ravi Teja's First PAN India Film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon's younger sister Nupur Sanon is yet to make her big-screen debut but the actor is already taking big steps in her career. Set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Noorani Chehra, the 26-year-old actor recently wrapped the filming of the movie. For her next project, the actor will be seen sharing the space with South film industry superstar Ravi Teja.

Billed as the seasoned actor's first PAN India film titled Tiger Nageswara Rao, the movie will be directed by Vamsee and produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, who also backed the hotly buzzed Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files.

Nupur Sanon gets onboard for Ravi Teja's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'

Taking to her Instagram on March 31, Nupur Sanon shared the news and expressed her excitement over joining the ambitious project. Tagging the team and cast of the upcoming Tiger Nageswara Rao, she wrote, ''Thrilled to announce that I will be joining @raviteja_2628 sir for the Massive Hunt in #TigerNageswaraRao 🔥Let’s do this biggg! 🔥😍🙏🏻@dirvamsikrishna @abhishekofficl @gvprakash @madhie1 @kollaavinash @srikanth_vissa @mayank_singhaniya @aaartsofficial @ursvamsishekar @tnrthefilm''.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same and revealed that the film will be launched at a mega event on April 2, 2022, in Hyderabad. Fans of the young actor could hide their excitement as they wished her for her big ventures.

More on Nupur Sanon

Nupur Sanon recently took to her Instagram to announce the wrap of Noorani Chehra which will mark her Bollywood debut. Sharing a picture with her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, she extended her gratitude to the team of the film by writing, ''And it’s a wrap !! 🎥Just finished shooting for my debut film #NooraniChehra and the feeling is unreal!'' she added, ''So much love and respect for the entire team that helped this ‘newbie’ evolve into the beauty and depth of HIBA.🙏🏻Learnt so much from each one of you…''.

Furthermore, she concluded her post by thanking the directors and producers of the film by writing, ''Thank you to my director @navaniatsingh sir who guided me all along and yet allowed me to have my own vision of the character🙏🏻 so lucky to have had you as my director and friend. Thank you to my producers @kumarmangatpathak ji @suniel9 ji @sharmadeepakr ji #rajeevmalhotrasir @gorgeousneeta for believing in me and my potential .. I hope I didn’t let you guys down😇💛''.

