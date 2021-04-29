Nupur Sanon Offers An Alternate Solution To 'doomscrolling' For COVID Anxiety

The rise in the COVID-19 cases and the news of the unavailability of beds and medicines have taken a toll on the mental health of many. Actor and singer Nupur Sanon has been engaging with her fans and followers and is sharing tips and tricks to help them deal with COVID anxiety. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories to offer a solution regarding the same.

Nupur Sanon's solution to deal with doomscrolling

In her Instagram story, Nupur shared a video collage of her post-workout videos. Sharing the video, Nupur wrote in the caption, "Home workout is better than doomscrolling for your COVID anxiety. Trust me". She is donning a grey sports bra and jogger pants in the post. She is showing the results of her work out sessions by flaunting her toned abdomen and biceps.

Earlier to this, Nupur shared a post that was a step-by-step guide on how to deal with COVID anxiety. Sharing the tip, she wrote in the caption, "A lot of us are going through this stressful feeling...but we need to try being calm...try taking care of ourselves...because only then can we take care of others and help them." Check out Nupur Sanon's Instagram story below.

A sneek-peek into Nupur Sanon's Instagram

The 25-year-old keeps her fans updated on her whereabouts through her social media posts. A couple of days ago, she took to her Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of her. In the picture, she is wearing a cold-shoulder top that has black and white stripes. Her hair is left open and styled into curls. Sanon is wearing subtle makeup and has only highlighted her lips using a light pink tint. She also wrote a short poem in the caption of the post. "I wear my whole truth in these eyes. The love and the lost.

The pleasure and the tragedy. The becoming and the unlearning", her caption read.

Nupur Sanon's latest project

Nupur teased her fans on her upcoming project. The words 'The wait is over' were superimposed on a picture of a couple's locket hinting that she is soon going to release a heartbreak song. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "We are coming back. Can you guess when?" She did not reveal any more details about this anonymous project of hers.

Image courtesy- @nupursanon Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.