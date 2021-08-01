Nupur Sanon Overwhelmed By Kriti's Movie 'Mimi', Says 'Always Knew Her True Potential'

Kriti Sanon, a prolific actor of the Bollywood industry, was recently featured in the film Mimi and has been receiving tons of love and praise for her performance. As her sister, Nupur Sanon watched Kriti's movie, and she was overwhelmed with multiple thoughts and penned them down dedicating a social media post to her. In the post, she revealed how much she loved her movie and stated how her words wouldn’t be able to express what she felt after watching her movie Mimi.

Nupur Sanon’s emotional post for her sister, Kriti’s performance in Mimi

Nupur Sanon recently took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses of some of the intense scenes from the movie Mimi, in which Kriti Sanon is showcasing her spectacular performances. As Nupur Sanon was touched by her performance, she added a note in the caption stating, "I always knew your true potential. I always knew the level of acting you’re capable of. But I was blown away by what I saw!! You did it Mimi!! You were phenomenal! My Words won’t be able to describe what I felt. I have laughed and laughed and then cried and cried. There wasn’t even a single scene when I felt you weren’t 100% Mimi !! I could see a mother who fell in love with her child instantly. I could see her forgetting her own dreams in a split second for her child. I could see her world revolving around her child. I could see her being territorial for him! I saw anger, love , disgust , joy and so many subliminal emotions in you Kriti! You’ve made sure that NOBODY ever calls Kriti Sanon JUST a pretty face! You’ve forced every single person who has watched Mimi to take the ACTOR in you VERY SERIOUSY And I’m SO proud of you! And I’m SO Happy for you! You have waited to get a film like Mimi way longer that the 9 month-wait Mimi had to for Raj. Take a bow,love! ❤”

Many celebrity artists, as well as fans, took to Nupur Sanon’s Instagram post and swamped the comment section with love. Actor Eesha Agarwal also praised Kriti Sanon’s performance in the film and agreed to what Nupur stated, wrote, “Can't agree more 🔥❤️🙌 superb movie !!! I was in tears while watching this movie.” Other artists namely Arjun Bijlani, Adrian Jacobs, Vardhan Puri and others dropped in compliments for the actor. Even Kriti Sanon reacted to her sister’s post by writing, “Aww Nupsuuu!! My constant supporter love u.” Have a look at some of the reactions to Nupur Sanon’s Instagram post.

