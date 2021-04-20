Nupur Sanon Shares Her Take On Courteney Cox's 'Tell Me Without Telling Me' Challenge

A few days ago, Courteney Cox took a part in the "Tell Me Without Telling Me" challenge on Instagram. Her challenge was enacting Monica without saying that she was Monica with reference to FRIENDS. Nupur Sanon recently took to Instagram to share her take on Courteney Cox's video. Take a look below.

Nupur Sanon's take on Courteney Cox's video

Taking to Instagram, Nupur shared Courteney’s video that read, “Tell me you’re a Monica without telling me you’re a Monica.” In response, Nupur captioned her post by writing, “I would but I’m a joey!” Tell Me Without Telling Me is a social media game in which users ask others to share personal opinions and beliefs without using direct mentions of the subject.

A look at Nupur's Ashtami celebration

Apart from this, Nupur Sanon shared a glimpse of her Ashtami celebration on Instagram stories. She shared a boomerang video in which one can see her doing the Ashtami Pooja and offering food (prasad) to God. She captioned her video by writing, “Happy Ashtami.”

A look at Nupur Sanon's traditional attire

Earlier, Nupur shared a video on her feed in which she can be seen dressing in Indian attire. She wore a brown shaded ghagra-choli and heavy Indian jewellery. She left her hair loose and opted for subtle makeup. The actor added the song Ghalat Fehmi to the background. In her caption, she wrote, “There’s a part of my heart that’ll always be traditional.” She also shared a picture of herself in the process of getting ready in the same attire and captioned her post by writing, “à¤šà¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¨à¤œà¤¼à¤°à¤…à¤‚à¤¦à¤¾à¤œà¤¼ à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥€ à¤¸à¤¹à¥€ ...... à¤¹à¤® à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥€ à¤¨à¤œà¤¼à¤° à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤†à¤ !! (Even though you avoided me, at least you noticed me) Take a look at Nupur Sanon's Instagram posts below.

More about Nupur Sanon

Nupur Sanon garnered attention with her appearance in B Praak’s popular track Filhall. The song became a chartbuster hit and Nupur’s performance and chemistry were praised by the audience. Nupur will now be seen in Filhall song sequel, Filhall 2, which is slated to release soon.

