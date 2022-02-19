Nupur Sanon Starts 'beautiful Journey Of Hiba' For Bollywood Debut Film 'Noorani Chehra'

Actor Kriti Sanon's younger sister, Nupur Sanon, is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the romantic comedy Noorani Chehra opposite seasoned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The young actor had earlier made her debut on the screen in the romantic music video titled Filhaal 2 opposite Akshay Kumar. The upcoming film will make her entry into Bollywood as her older sister, Kriti, has already established herself as one of the most sought-after actors over the years.

After announcing the venture, Nupur Sanon received a warm welcome from Kriti and words of advice as an experienced actor. Taking to her Instagram, the debutant announced that she has started filming for the movie.

Nupur Sanon starts filming Noorani Chehra

The 26-year-old actor took to her Instagram to share a picture of her on the sets of the upcoming film Noorani Chehra. She is set to play the role of Hiba in the film as she is seen wearing a red sweater. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, ''And the beautiful journey of Hiba has started. आप सबके दिल को छू लेगी !! (She will melt your hearts) So thankful and humbled to be working in my debut film #NooraniChehra opposite one of the most talented actors in Bollywood @nawazuddin._siddiqui sir🌸🔝 Need your blessings and prayers😇🙏🏻 #LetsDoThis''

Earlier, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to share the poster of the film and cheered of her younger sister's debut. She wrote, ''So so happy for you Nups!!! 💖💖 @nupursanon. This is the beginning of a new chapter.. a new journey and i know how special this one is!!'' Kriti added a little heart whilst guiding Nupur on her debut by writing, ''Fly high, listen to your gut, absorb everything happening around, and most importantly, Have fun and enjoy every bit of this time..''

She continued, ''P.S. You are working with an incredible actor who I’ve always wanted to share the screen with! You’ve got the best to learn from! 😉💖 @nawazuddin._siddiqui 🙌🏻 Good luck to the entire team of #NooraniChehra ! Its gonna be a quirky one!'' Directed by Navaniat Singh, the filming of the movie has already started. Through its storyline, the movie wishes to send out a strong message of staying comfortable in your own skin, as per PTI.

Image: Instagram/@nupursanon