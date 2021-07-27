Nupur Sanon Wishes Sister Kriti Sanon With Adorable Post, Writes “Happy Birthday My Mimi”

As Kriti Sanon turns 31 on Tuesday, the actor is receiving best wishes from all ends. To wish Kriti a happy birthday, her sister Nupur Sanon has put in her best efforts to make it special for the Dilwale actor. Younger sister Nupur has shared an adorable post and also wrote a heartfelt note alongside.

Nupur Sanon’s heartfelt wish for elder sister Kriti Sanon

Firstly, Nupur took to her Instagram stories to share a cute video of her with the Mimi actor and wished her, “Happy Birthday Mimi.”

Other than this, she also shared a post dedicated to Kriti and called the actor her ‘lifeline’. The post was very special, as Nupur opened up her heart and thanked the Raabta actor for being in her life. Along with the quirky pictures of her sister, she penned, “Happy Birthday to my Lifeline. Krits.. Tu duniya ki sabse special ladki hai! Anyone who knows you even a little knows that your outer beauty (which is literally) is nothing in comparison to your inner beauty!! You’re the sweetest soul looking for the most positive things in everyone, uplifting and motivating people, NOT even slightly PRETENTIOUS and holding onto your roots with such grace (sic).”

“I can keep writing on and on but what I really mean is that Mimi ek hi hai bas is duniya mein.. saaf dil aur achhi niyat.. koi tere aas paas bhi nahi !! I love you sabse zyada proudest sister.. And thankful to have you in my life. @kritisanon (sic),” added Nupur. Nupur Sanon was seen against Akshay Kumar in her music video Filhaal 2.

Kriti Sanon’s upcoming Movie Mimi

Kriti Sanon’s latest movie will be soon released on Netflix. Mimi is a remake of the Marathi award-winning film titled Mala Aai Vhhaychy! According to PTI, Kriti Sanon had gained over 15 kgs for the film. During her conversation with the media, Sanon had stated that the film doesn't intend to be "preachy". She had said, "It’s not preachy or serious. It's not like you are going to watch a film on surrogacy and it’s going to be a documentary film. It’s a very entertaining film, filled with humour, and a lot of ups and downs. There’s a beautiful graph of the woman I am playing, Mimi, where she wants to be an actress." Watch the trailer of movie here:





(Image:Instagram/ @NupurSanon)

