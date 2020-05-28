Nushrat Bharucha-Luv Ranjan And Other Successful Actor-director Duos Who Set BO On Fire

Nushrat Bharucha's first commercial hit was a Luv Ranjan directorial and the actor has delivered several films with the ace director. Similarly, many other female actors have also given big hits with specific directors -- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rohit Shetty are one such duo among many others. Scroll down to check the list of other famous Bollywood actor-director duos.

Bollywood's successful actor-director duos

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rohit Shetty

Kareena Kapoor became an important part of Rohit Shetty's comedy franchise Golmaal as she essayed the lead character in the two parts. Rohit Shetty first collaborated with Kareena Kapoor Khan for a Golmaal film in 2008. Following the success of previous projects, the third installment released in 2010 and was also a commercial hit. Later, she also became a part of Rohit Shetty's action-drama series, Singham and played the female lead in Singham Returns.

READ | Nushrat Bharucha-Luv Ranjan Or Kareena-Rohit Shetty: Who's Better Actor-director Duo?

Nushrat Bharucha and Luv Ranjan

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor-director has worked on four projects so far. Though one of their projects was a debacle at the BO, their fourth collaboration managed to attract many to the theaters. Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety not only bagged huge amounts but also managed to leave a lasting impression on the audience. Reportedly, the sequel of SKTKS is on cards, and it will not surprise the audience if Luv Ranjan signs Nushrat and officially make it their fifth collaboration.

READ | Bhumi Pednekar To Nushrat Bharucha; B-Town Divas Sporting 'shirts' At Home Amid Lockdown

Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached Deepika Padukone for his 2013's release Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, which was a commercial hit. After which, their projects Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat also managed to collect big figures at the BO. The duo has worked together on three films and with each release, their projects created new records at the BO.

READ | From 'PKP' To 'SKTKS', Nushrat Bharucha Seems To Be The Box Office's 'Dream Girl'

Sridevi and Yash Chopra

Late actor Sridevi undoubtedly rules the hearts of the audience during the 80s' and the 90s'. Her performance in the Yash Chopra directorial Chandni is still considered as one of her finest works. The film released in 1989 received a positive response from the audience and the critics. Later, their second and last project together Lamhe raised many brows for its storyline. However, the quirky story and the craftsmanship of Yash Chopra along with Sridevi created magic on the silver screen.

READ | Nushrat Bharucha's Pics With Sidharth Reflect 'Peeyu Datt' Stars' Strong Bond

Urmila Matondkar and Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Verma's vision and Urmila Matondkar's exceptional acting skills have managed to bag numerous hits. Their collaborations include popular Bollywood films such as Rangeela, Satya, Bhoot, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Daud, Jungle, Kaun, and many others. Ram Gopal Varma's films showcased Urmila's versatility as more than playing the love interest of the lead actor.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.