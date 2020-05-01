Nushrat Bharucha Can Spend An Entire Weekend Near A Pool And These Pics Prove It

The social media wall of many Bollywood celebs reflects their inner talent and love. Being one of them, Nushrat Bharucha has also often expressed her love for the pool or beachside area. Nushrat Bharucha's aqua vacation pictures have always been a treat to sore eyes. Check out a few stunning photos of Nushrat Bharucha that prove she is an absolute aquaphile.

Nushrat Bharucha's pictures near the water

The floating breakfast in the Maldives

Recently, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor planned a mini-vacation in the Maldives. Through her story sessions and social media posts, she gave her fans and followers an insight into her vacation. Nushrat posed in a red bikini while enjoying the floating breakfast. She looked gorgeous as her toned figure turned up the heat. Check out below:

A boat ride in Phuket

The Dream Girl actor also packed her bags once to explore Phuket. But it seems like any vacation or trip for Nushrat is incomplete until she smells some ocean water of the place. She took a boat ride during her Phuket visit. She left her fans and followers in awe of her as she looked adorable in a peach top paired with white pants. Take a look below:

Vacay time in Cronulla

The 34-year-old actor's red bikini look during her Australia trip is all about glamour. After the release and success of SKTKS, she landed in Australia for a two-week-long vacation. Instagramming the slideshow, she wrote a caption that read, 'Nature doesn’t stop surprising! Had a wonderful time at this natural rock pool 🏊‍♀️ #VacayTime❤️ #OakParkRockPool #Cronulla'. Below are the pictures:

This video shared by Bharucha is from her Srilanka trip. She is seen chilling while enjoying the sunset. Watch it below:

