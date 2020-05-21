Nushrat Bharucha Reveals The Bollywood Actor She Admires The Most; Check Out

Amid coronavirus lockdown, Nushrat Bharucha is currently practicing quarantine with her family. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star is not only entertaining the fans with her quirky Instagram posts but also motivating them to stay home and stay safe. Recently, during a digital interview, Nushrat Bharucha revealed that she admires Alia Bhatt as an actor.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha and Bharti Singh's unmissable pics together, take a look

Nushrat Bharucha says she admires Alia Bhatt

Nushrat Bharucha was recently interviewed by an entertainment portal during the lockdown. During the interview, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's actor played a quick rapid-fire round. The actor was asked about one Bollywood actor she admires the most. To which Nushrat Bharucha answered in a snap saying "Alia Bhatt".

However, this wasn't the first time the LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka actor had praised Alia Bhatt. In an older interview with an entertainment portal, Nushrat Bharucha had expressed her love for the 2 States actor's work. She stated that she aspires to do the kind of work Alia Bhatt does. She further explained that she would love to be a part of some project that is cerebral, but simple.

Nushrat added that even though she continues with the commercial comedy space, she always looks up for more varied projects. The pieces of the projects she wants to be a part of might take time to fall into place, but if there’s one thing Nushrat Bharucha’s learned, it’s the art of biding her time, the Dream Girl star added.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao were first seen in THIS movie together

What's next for Nushrat Bharucha?

Nushrat Bharucha will be seen in the upcoming film, Hurdang. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal's brother. Sunny made his Bollywood debut with the movie Gold and now will be playing the lead opposite Nushrat. Reportedly, the film will be about a social cause and the story is set in Allahabad. Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, it will also star Vijay Varma in a lead role.

Moreover, Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming starrer Chhalaang is reportedly a black-comedy that also has some elements of romance. Chhalaang is based in a remote small town in Uttar Pradesh. While Rajkummar will be seen playing the role of a PT teacher named Montu in a semi-government school in Haryana, Nushrat will be seen playing his love interest in the film.

Also Read | Bhumi with Kartik or Nushrat with Ayushmann: Which 2019 pair ruled Box Office?

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha and Neeti Mohan show how to rock a purple saree; See pics here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.