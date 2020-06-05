Times Nushrat Bharucha Channeled Her Inner Poet On Social Media; Check Out

Nushrat Bharucha made her debut with the movie Jai Santoshi Maa. The actor gained major recognition with the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Nushrat Bharucha entertained audiences with her acting skills in movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl. Apart from her acting skills, Nushrat Bharucha also showcased her hidden talent recently when she started writing poems on various subjects on social media. Take a look at the times when Nushrat Bharucha entertained fans with her beautiful poems.

On World Poetry Day, Nushrat Bharucha posted a picture with a few lines penned by her. The poem was all about love and being with someone. Fans really appreciated her for her writing skills and asked her to share more poems like this.

On Women's Day, Nushrat Bharucha shared a series of pictures of herself and wrote some lines. Her poem focused on how women are misunderstood in today's world. She wrote, "Samajh Ke Na Samjh Paaye Tum... Hum Samjhe Bhi Toh Kya.. Na Tumse Khud Ko Jaan Paaye.. Na Tumko Batla Paaye. The Hum Wahin.. Hai Hum Wahin.. Honge Hum wahin.. Kaise Samajh Ke Na Samajh Paaye Tum..."

On Valentine's Day, Nushrat Bharucha celebrated love by posting a self-written poem. The poem is all about love and how the person gets dependent on his or her beloved for everything. Take a look.

Nushrat Bharucha revealed in a media interaction that she has been penning down her poems for almost three years now. She added that she writes down her thoughts and saves them on her phone. Nushrat Bharucha said that she was skeptical about it and hence, stayed away from sharing them with her fans.

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha is going to next appear in the upcoming film Hurdang, which also stars Sunny Kaushal. Sunny made his Bollywood debut with the movie Gold and now will be playing the lead opposite Nushrat. According to reports, the film will be about a social cause and the story is set in Allahabad. Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, Hurdang will also star Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma in a lead role.

The actor is also gearing up for her next flick, Chhalaang, opposite Rajkummar Rao. Moreover, Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming starrer Chhalaang is reportedly a black-comedy that also has some elements of romance. Chhalaang is based in a remote small town in Uttar Pradesh. While Rajkummar will be seen playing the role of a PT teacher named Montu in a semi-government school in Haryana, Nushrat will be seen playing his love interest in the film.

