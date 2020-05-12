Nushrat Bharucha's Movies That Missed The Mark And Tanked At The Box Office

Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha is one of the most well-known actors in the Hindi film industry. Nushrat Barucha started her career as a television actor after she appeared in a television show titled Kittie Party in 2002. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2006 film Jai Santoshi Maa. She then starred in a 2009 film, Kal Kissne Dekha, which was not a commercial success, before returning to television in 2010.

Nushrat Barucha starred in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Panchnama in 2011, which marked her first commercially successful film. She became a household name after the film. She went on to star in some super hit films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety as well as Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl. However, Nushrat Barucha has starred in some films that did not hit the mark at the box office. Check out some of her films that tanked at the box office.

Nushrat Bharucha’s movies

Jai Santoshi Maa (2006)

The film Jai Santoshi Maa revolves around a Santoshi Maa devotee and how her devotion helps her face the hardships in her life. The movie stars Nushrat Bharucha in a leading role along with Lalit Tiwari and Ssanjay Swaraaj. The movie is directed by Ahmed Siddiqui and written by Sulekha Bajpai, Sushma Ahuja and Vikas Kapoor. According to the Box Office India website, Jai Santoshi Maa’s net gross was ₹ 22,25,000 and was hence a box office miss.

Kal Kissne Dekha (2009)

Kal Kissne Dekha is an action, crime and romance movie that revolves around a pair who find themselves in a twisted criminal ploy. Apart from Nushrat Bharucha, Kal Kissne Dekha stars Jackky Bhagnani and David Bueno. The film is directed as well as written by Vivek Sharma. According to the Box Office India website, the film, Kal Kissne Dekha’s net gross was ₹5,66,50,000 and was hence a box office miss.

Akaash Vani (2013)

Akaash Vani is a love story of a boy and a girl. The film casts Nushrat Bharucha opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film Akaash Vani is written and directed by Luv Ranjan. According to the Box Office India website, Akaash Vani’s net gross was ₹ 2,24,85,000 and was hence a box office miss.

Darr @ The Mall (2014)

Darr @ The Mall is a horror and a thriller film that is set in a mall. The story of the film revolves around a security guard who has to save the largest mall in Asia from a supernatural threat. The movie stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Nushrat Bharucha as well as Arif Zakaria. The movie is directed and written by Pawan Kripalani. According to the Box Office India website, Darr @ The Mall’s net gross was ₹5,75,00,000 and was hence a box office miss.

Meeruthiya Gangsters (2015)

Meeruthiya Gangsters revolves around a group of youngsters from the city of Meerut who become gangsters to fulfil their financial needs. Apart from Nushrat Bharucha, the film stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Aakash Dahiya, Jatin Sarna. The movie is directed and written by Zeishan Quadri. According to the Box Office India website, the film, Meeruthiya Gangsters’ net gross was ₹ 58,75,000 and was hence a box office miss.

