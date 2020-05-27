Nushrat Bharucha's Throwback Pics From Her Friend's Wedding Is Every Girl-squad's Dream

Nushrat Bharucha, last year, posted many pictures and videos from her friend’s wedding ceremonies on her official Instagram handle. From showcasing her killer dance moves at the Haldi ceremony to making fun videos, Nushrat Bharucha seemingly had a ball at the event. Here are a few pictures of the wedding that prove the same.

As seen in the pictures shared, Nushrat Bharucha can be seen all dolled-up, as she takes a selfie with her friends. In the picture, the actor can be sporting a sequinned striped green lehenga. Keeping her makeup minimal, the actor went for a pair of heavy jhumkas to accessorise her look. Take a look at the picture shared:

In this picture, Nushrat Bharucha can be seen carrying out her 'bridesmaid duties' as she is seen arranging the flower garlands on the wall. As seen in the picture shared, the actor is seen donning a humble pink and yellow salwar kurta. Keeping her makeup minimal, the actor kept her tresses open for the ceremony. Take a look at the picture shared:

Here, Nushrat Bharucha can be seen helping her friend with her make up. While Nushrat Kept it elegant and classy in a pink Indian ensemble, her friend donned a yellow outfit for the event. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

In this picture, Nushrat Bharucha can be seen posing along with the bride-squad on the wedding day. The picture features Nushrat donning a maroon-red sequined lehenga, teamed with heavy jewellery. With the picture shared, Nushrat wrote: "This is it! This is the day". Take a look:

What's next for Nushrat?

Nushrat Bharucha is currently on an unstoppable success streak. The actor's recent films have managed to impress the masses and have also raked in good business at the box office. The actor is currently having a packed-up schedule, as she has a string of releases lined-up in the coming year. Nushrat Bharucha is currently gearing up for her next with Rajkummar Rao Chhalaang, which also stars Ajay Devgn in a prominent role. The film is expected to release in 2020.

In 2019, the actor also dropped in the poster of Chhalaang on her official Instagram handle. Speaking about working with Rajkummar Rao for the first time after Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Nushrat revealed that it feels great to work with Rajkummar again and remarked that she shares a very good relationship with the actor. Adding to the same, Nushrat revealed that she hopes the audience would like their performances in Chhalaang.

Pic Credits: Nushrat Bharucha Instagram

