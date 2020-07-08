Nushrratt Bharrucha Or Aamna Sharif: Whose Gym Look Do Fans Prefer?

Many celebrities are using this lockdown period to keep things positive. They are often seen sharing their piece of motivation with their fans. Many fans have taken to various hobbies and activities amid this period. Some actors have taken to sharing fitness related posts to motivate their fans. So for those who are wondering how to gear up for a workout session, take a look at Nushrratt Bharrucha and Aamna Sharif's workout gear.

Nushrratt Bharrucha

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor surely knows how to made heads turn. Not only glamourous outfits but Nushrratt has received praises from fans for her casual outfits too. In the above picture, the Dream Girl actor can be seen wearing pink shorts which she paired with a grey hoodie. Her shorts had a blue lining which gave a new style to her attire. She wore a black bralette underneath and gave a perfect pose for the lens. Her post received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments in just a few hours.

Aamna Sharif

In the above picture, Kasauti Zindagii Kay actor Aamna Sharif can be seen wearing pink shorts which she paired with a black tank top. The actor completed her look with multi-coloured gym shoes. The actor gave pose from inside the gym and looked stunning in it. She captioned her picture by stating, Don't Decrease The Goal... Increase The Effort... (sic).

What's Next For Nushrratt Bharrucha?

Nushrrat Bharrucha will be next seen in the film Hurdang, which also stars Sunny Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal's brother. Sunny made his debut with the film Gold and now will be playing the lead opposite Nushrratt. Reportedly, the film will be about a social cause and the story is set in Allahabad. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, it will also have Vijay Varma in the lead role. Moreover, she will be also seen with Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang which is reportedly a black-comedy. The film Chhalaang is based in a remote town in Uttar Pradesh. While Rajkummar will be seen playing the role of a PT teacher, Nushrat will be seen playing his love interest in the film.

