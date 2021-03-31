Nushrratt Bharuccha And Jacqueline Fernandez Agree On Same Quote About Mental Health

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who will be seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandez in Ram Setu, recently reshared a quote on mental health that was earlier shared by Jacqueline on her Instagram handle. Bharuccha mentioned in the story that she agrees with the quote. Take a look at Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram story:

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline agree on same quote about mental health

Nushrratt Bharuccha reshared a quote shared by her co-star Jacqueline. The quote reads, "Just because someone carries it well, doesn't mean it isn't heavy." She captured the picture from one of the street boards in Los Angeles. Nushrratt agreed to the same and wrote "True That" while tagging Jacqueline in the story. Take a look at Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram story here.

More about Ram Setu

Ram Setu will be directed by Abhishek Sharma who is known for his films like Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden. The film will explore themes of love, strength, bravery, and Indian values. The team flew to Ayodhya on March 18 to start the shoot of the film. The film will be produced by Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, Lyca Productions, and Prime Video.

A sneak peek into Nushrratt and Jacqueline Fernandez's photos

Nushrratt shared a series of pictures with her co-star Jacqueline when they arrived at Ayodhya. In the pictures, the duo wore off white traditional outfits with a pop of pink and green in their accessories. She also shared a black and white picture captured on the sets of Ram Setu.

Jacqueline, on the other hand, shared a few pictures with a camel. The picture was shot during her shoot of the film, Bachchan Pandey. The picture is extremely colourful and thus she used it to post on the occasion of Holi. She wore a green printed co-ord set with loads of chunky jewellery. She also flaunted her hair bangs in the picture. She was seen having a good time with the camel. Take a look at Jacquline Fernandez's photos along with Nushrratt Bharuccha.

