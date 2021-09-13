Nushrratt Bharuccha Calls 'Dream Girl' The 'craziest Set' As The Film Clocks 2 Years

Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrated the two years anniversary of her 2019 romantic drama Dream Girl on September 13. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the actor romanced Ayushmann Khurrana and delivered a great performance, earning her several phrases from the audience. Although the movie received generally mixed reviews, the comedy and chemistry of the lead pairs managed to leave an impressional mark on the audience.

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls filming Dream Girl

Taking to her Instagram, the 36-year-old actor celebrated two years since the release of Dream Girl. During a chat with ANI, the actor recalled working with the cast and the team described the experience as one of the 'craziest' she has ever had. She also admitted reminiscing on her memory of filming when she visited Faridabad and Mathura. She said,

''Dream Girl' was such an entertaining film to be a part of. One of the craziest sets I have ever seen. When I visit Faridabad, Mathura all the memories from 'Dream Girl' shoot schedules come gushing in.''

She further recalled how the actors could not control their laughter while delivering the funny dialogues as they would burst out laughing together. Additionally, Bharuccha hoped to reunite with the team and cast for a different project. She said, ''We had actually laughed on every dialogue and at every joke, had fun and enjoyed the shooting process for this film. I honestly cannot wait to be back on set with the same team for something else, hopefully soon''

On occasion of Dream Girl's one year anniversary, the actor had shared a video on her Instagram capturing some of her most memorable moments on set. She wrote, ''1 year already!? Time indeed flies! Hugs to @ayushmannk for being one of the best co-stars & @writerraj for being one of the best directors!! And @ektarkapoor, you know I love you!! Celebrating 1 year of #DreamGirl''

More on Dream Girl

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film follows the story of Ayushmann Khurrana's character who takes advantage of his feminine voice to get a job. He later falls in love with Bharuccha's character. The movie was lauded for its attempt at breaking gender-associated stereotypes and taboos. Nushrratt Bharuccha will now be seen in projects like Chhorri, Hurdang, Janhit Mein Jaari, and Ram Setu.

(Inputs from ANI)

IMAGE- NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA'S INSTAGRAM