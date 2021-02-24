Nushrratt Bharuccha Celebrates Three Years Of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'; See Pics

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has completed three years of its release on February 23, 2021. The film was directed by Luv Ranjan and starred Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh along with Nushrratt. As the film has completed three years, Nushrratt recently took to Instagram to express her excitement for the same by sharing posters and more.

Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrates 3 years of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

On Instagram stories, Nushrratt shared a poster of the film that featured herself sitting on a scooter with Kartik and Sunny. Apart from this, she also shared a throwback in which the trio can be seen at the promotion of the film along with the director. She also shared another poster of the film.

More about Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a comedy film. The film marks the fourth collaboration between the director Luv Ranjan and actors Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It also marks the third collaboration between Ranjan and Sunny Singh. The story is about childhood friends Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) and Titu (Sunny Singh). Their friendship is tested when Titu decides to marry Sweety (Nushrratt Bharuccha), who is not just behind his money but wants to break Sonu and Titu’s friendship too. The film received critical acclaim. And went on to hit a century at the domestic box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.1 out of 10.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming films

Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the film Chhalaang, along with Rajkummar Rao which was an OTT release. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Chhorri. The film also stars Mita Vasisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal. It is said to be a horror film with a social message. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt’s romantic movie Hurdang. The film will star Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. Other films in her kitty are Janhit Mein Jaari and Googly.

A few months back, Nushrratt shared a post on her Instagram account from the sets of Chhorii where was seen holding the film’s clapboard. She also shared a picture of the pooja being done on the set. In her caption, she said that she is beginning the shoot of her new movie Chhorii. She also said that she is excited, nervous and charged for this film. She further thanked the makers for the opportunity. Take a look at her post below.

