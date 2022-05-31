Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is awaiting the release of her upcoming social-comedy film Janhit Mein Jaari. The actor, who has kick-started the promotions of the film, reached Jaipur along with co-star Anud Singh. The promotional tour became quite special and memorable for the two stars after they shook a leg with folk dancers in Jaipur.

Nushrratt who is known for her bubbly and chirpy nature dwelled in the cultural vibes of the city and performed Rajasthani folk dance with a group of women. Several pictures and videos from the event were shared by a pap account that showed how the Dream Girl star broke a world record by performing Ghoomer with 6000 women.

Nushrratt Bharuccha breaks world record

A picture from the gala event, shows Nushrratt and Anud posing with the group of women followed by a video that showed the actor learning a few folk dance steps. Dressed in traditional Jaipuri attire with a lehenga and choli, the actor exuberated charm and radiance at the event. The other pictures were from the press conference where the two stars spoke about their respective experience of being a part of the film.



Anud also shared videos and pictures from the event on his Instagram account while thanking the city for being an amazing host. The forthcoming film is slated to release theatrically on June 10. The story revolves around Nushrratt's character as a young girl from Madhya Pradesh who sells condoms for a living despite societal resistance and decides to teach her family, in-laws, and society at large an important lesson. Apart from Bharuccha, the film also stars Pavail Gulati, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, and Paritosh Tripathi.

With the actor coming out from her nutshell and picking projects that are story-oriented, she was trolled for endorsing condoms in the film. In a video shared on her Instagram account earlier this month, Nushrratt showed a number of hateful comments she had received after she shared two posters from the film. She then said, “Bass yehi soch toh badalni hai. Koi baat nahi, aap ungli uthao aur mein aawaz uthaungi (This is the type of thinking I want to change. But no worries, you point fingers at me and I will raise my voice)."

IMAGE: Instagram/VarnderChawla/NushrrattBharuccha