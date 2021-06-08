Nushrratt Bharuccha Digs Out Unseen Group Selfie Feat Katrina, Priyanka, Ayushmann, Kriti

On the occasion of Ekta Kapoor's 46th birthday on Monday, Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha took to her verified social media handle and shared a star-studded group selfie to pen her wishes for the former. Interestingly, the group selfie, shared on the story session of Bharuccha's Instagram, features Ekta Kapoor along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana and his author wife Tahira Kashyap, and Kriti Sanon. While Priyanka posed with a pout, others flashed their ear-to-ear smile.

Instagramming the picture for her 3.5M followers, Nushrratt wrote a wish for the producer which read, "Happy birthday Ekta Kapoor!!! can't wait to do these celebrations together again! Till then lots of love", along with two red-heart emojis. Nushrratt and Ekta first collaborated as an actor-producer duo with their 2019 release Dream Girl, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's birthday wish for Ekta Kapoor:

A look into Ekta Kapoor's birthday

On her 46th birthday, Ekta Kapoor took to her social media handle and gave a sneak peek into the celebration. She visited the Tirupati Balaji temple and shared a couple of selfies along with the idol in one of her recent posts. In the caption, Ekta expressed gratitude while wishing for the pandemic to go end soon. Her note read, "Thank u for all d wishes! Went to my fav place #tirupatibalaji! Will reply soonest to all May We All Come Out Of This Pandemic Safe N Sound! Jai Govinda". The post has received over 94k likes and is still counting. Meanwhile, the comments section was flooded with wishes from her peers in the industry, including Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, among many others.

Apart from the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor, scores of her friends and colleagues from the industry showered their wishes for the star on social media. Anita Hassanandani, who has worked in Ekta Kapoor's various projects like Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Lavanya, Koi Apna Sa, wrote a heartfelt note. "You are the FIRST MOST important person in my life and the only one I love as much as my family... maybe even more cos You are FAMILY I must’ve done something right in my previous birth to have you in my life", read an excerpt from Anita's caption.

IMAGE: NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.